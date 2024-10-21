Steelers DT Suffers Knee Injury vs. Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers are down a member of their defensive line following a knee injury to Montravius Adams.
He suffered his injury in the second quarter of the Steelers' Week 7 bout with the New York Jets and has officially been ruled questionable to return.
Adams has appeared in all six of Pittsburgh's games so far this year. He had logged a sack and eight total tackles over his 108 snaps coming into Sunday night.
The 29-year-old began his career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Auburn. In college, he recorded 151 tackles, 11 sacks and two interceptions.
Adams spent four years in Green Bay (2017-2020), and played 45 contests for the team while coming up with 44 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.
He went on to sign with the New England Patriots in March 2021, though he was released before the start of the regular season. The New Orleans also signed and later released him before the veteran defensive tackle landed in Pittsburgh.
Adams had previously signed a two-year extension with the Steelers in 2022 and has been a key member of their defensive front for parts of four seasons.
