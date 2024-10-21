Watch: Fan Runs on Field During Steelers vs Jets Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus New York Jets game had a slight delay after a female fan ran onto the field holding a sign. Only making it to the 40-yard line, the fan was eventually caught by security and quickly escorted to the sideline and off the field.
There wasn't much fight in the fan, who was trying to make a political statement with his entrance to the field. Running from the endzone and behind the players, she held a sign that read, "Trump secure boarders, Kamala open boarder."
While there is no known person-to-person connection, Donald Trump is in attandance for the game. He is joined by former Steelers All-Pros Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.
The game resumed shortly after the fan was escorted off to the sideline.
