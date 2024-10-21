All Steelers

Watch: Fan Runs on Field During Steelers vs Jets Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers game was paused after a fan got on the field.

Noah Strackbein

Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws pass while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws pass while being pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers versus New York Jets game had a slight delay after a female fan ran onto the field holding a sign. Only making it to the 40-yard line, the fan was eventually caught by security and quickly escorted to the sideline and off the field.

There wasn't much fight in the fan, who was trying to make a political statement with his entrance to the field. Running from the endzone and behind the players, she held a sign that read, "Trump secure boarders, Kamala open boarder."

Pittsburgh Steelers fan runs on field holding sign
Pittsburgh Sports Now

While there is no known person-to-person connection, Donald Trump is in attandance for the game. He is joined by former Steelers All-Pros Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell.

The game resumed shortly after the fan was escorted off to the sideline.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Noah Strackbein
NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News