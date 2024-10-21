Steelers CB Battling Shoulder Injury vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson is battling a shoulder injury in Week 7 as the team is taking on the New York Jets. The veteran left in the second quarter and appeared to be in pain on the sideline as he waited to return.
Jackson left the game after a 57-yard run by Jets running back Breece Hall and had not returned at the time of the injury update. The team announced later in the first half that Jackson did get his shoulder checked but was expected to return to the game.
Jackson has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the season, but it has not held him out of action on Sundays. Despite missing snaps during games, and being limited in practice from time-to-time, Jackson has been active for all seven games this season.
With Jackson off the field, the Steelers turned to James Pierre as their outside cornerback opposite of Joey Porter Jr. Pierre is the only remaining cornerback on the depth chart behind Porter and Jackson.
While Jackson is expected to return to the game, this remains a developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates to Jackson's situation as more information becomes available.
