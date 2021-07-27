Could Steelers See Banner, Okorafor Before Preseason? Tomlin Answers

Could Steelers See Zach Banner, Chuks Okorafor Before Preseason? Tomlin Answers
PITTSBURGH -- Could the Pittsburgh Steelers get their starting right and left tackles on the field before the Hall of Fame game?
Through a week and change of training camp, neither Chukwuma Okorafor or Zach Banner have seen team reps. In fact, neither have taken many individual reps thus far.
Banner is still rehabbing from ACL surgery. During OTAs, he told media he's on schedule to return during training camp but expected to be held out of some drills.
Okorafor was a surprise when he didn't participate to open camp. Head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that Okorafor is not on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but he did "tweak" something.
So, when will the Steelers finally see their starting tackles back in action? When asked on Tuesday, Tomlin said, "you very well may; certainly."
The Steelers have utilized Joe Haeg and rookie Dan Moore Jr. during Banner and Okorafor's absences.
Pittsburgh will put pads on Wednesday for the first time this season. They travel to Canton, Ohio, to open the NFL's preseason on Aug. 5. As of right now, it's safer to say neither Banner or Okorafor will participate in the game.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
