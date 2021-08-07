Steelers DC Keith Butler Answers to Why T.J. Watt Isn't Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt hasn't participated much during Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, and that could be because his mind is elsewhere.

Watt is currently negotiating a contract extension with the Steelers for next season. Both sides have made it known they would like to agree on a deal before the start of the regular season, and in the meantime, Watt has stayed off the practice field.

Defensive coordinator addressed the situation saying, "I don’t blame him for that."

"You don’t want to get hurt while your contract is done," Butler continued. "You can lose flexibility in terms of what contract you can sign. I don’t blame him one bit for that. I hope they get it done. As a former player, as a former player rep for the players association, I’m always for the players."

It sounds as if Watt could be absent from any hitting drills for the time being. Until then, Alex Highsmith and newly-signed Melvin Ingram have taken a majority of the team's starting reps, with Cassius Marsh playing a role as the backup.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Options to Replace James Washington

Mike Tomlin Addresses James Washington Trade Request Reports

James Washington Requests Trade

Dez Bryant Says Team Should Trade for James Washington

10 Steelers Who Improved Roster Stock in Win vs. Cowboys

First Winner of QB Competition, 8 Other Notes

RB Kalen Ballage Dealing With Lower-Body Injury

Steelers Defeat Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

5 Things to Watch in Steelers Preseason Kickoff

Former Ravens DT in Need of a Kidney