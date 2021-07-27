Extra Cap Space? Steelers Have a Plan for Their Excess Money

Another signing? Trade? The Pittsburgh Steelers have a plan for their extra cap space.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have roughly $12 million in available cap space as they enter the second week of training camp. So, what are they going to do with it?

Following the retirement of Vince Williams and signings of Trai Turner and Melvin Ingram, questions have emerged regarding the Steelers' biggest needs. Some have suggested signing an available cornerback or a veteran tackle.

The Steelers, however, have their own plans.

"Unfortunately, we've averaged about ten players per season going on Reserved/Injured," Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said during the team's first training camp practice at Heinz Field Tuesday. "And that's just a real number, so we always try to bank on that.

"When you do that, you have to realize that a player, Week 1, costs his full salary. In Week 2, he only costs 16/17 of a salary. So that number goes down, you don't have to have that full number for each player throughout the season.

"We try to account for ten players going on reserve/injured at some point during the season."

Does that mean the Steelers are done making roster moves? Not necessarily. Colbert highlighted how players' markets change throughout the summer, which contributes to their affordability in Pittsburgh.

"We're happy with the group that's come together to this point," Colbert said. "When Melvin Ingram was still available, and we could work it, we were happy to do that. When Trai Turner was affordable and workable, we were happy to do that. So, we'll see what we've got."

The Steelers are also in contract negotiations with T.J. Watt, which they are trying to finalize prior to the season.

Rosters will need to be trimmed from 90 players to 85 by Aug. 17. The Steelers will likely reevaluate available free agents at that time.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

