Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Ranks Outside Top 50 on NFL Top 100 List

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is the second member of the team to appear on the NFL's Top 100 list, ranking 52nd in 2021. Defensive end Cam Heyward ranked 57th.

Fitzpatrick dropped 17 spots from his 2020 ranking of 35th. The free safety earned his second First-Team All-Pro selection, a Pro Bowl appearance and recorded 79 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown last season.

The list is voted on by players within the league. Fitzpatrick's drop in the listings came after fellow AFC North star Jessie Bates ranked 90th. Social media didn't appear to like those rankings.

This will be Fitzpatrick's third season with the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

