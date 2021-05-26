Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Watch: Quarterbacks, Running Backs Work at Day 2 of Steelers OTAs

Take a look at Ben Roethlisberger, Najee Harris, Dwayne Haskins and the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the second day of Organized Team Activities, with quarterbacks and running backs highlighting individual workouts. 

Take a look at newly signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins and first-round pick Najee Harris. Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the Steelers' veterans take turns working with tight ends and receivers on Wednesday.

The Steelers return to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Thursday for the final day of week 1. So far, the team has seen roughly three-fourths of their 90-man roster in attendance.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe 

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

Pat Freiermuth Signs Rookie Contract

Cam Heyward Defends Ben Roethlisberger

Najee Harris Signs Rookie Contract

Steelers Open OTAs With Good Attendance

Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

Antonio Brown Yet to Sign Bucs Contract Due to Injury

Steelers Eliminating Contact at OTAs

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words on Legacy

2021_OTA_0525ce_0172
News

Watch: Quarterbacks, Running Backs Work at Day 2 of Steelers OTAs

USATSI_10989143_168388034_lowres
News

All Signs Point to Steelers Returning to Latrobe for Training Camp

USATSI_15088095_168388034_lowres
News

Russell Okung Says He's Not Signing With Steelers

2021_RMC_0514kr_3312
News

Steelers Sign Pat Freiermuth to Rookie Deal

2021_OTA_0525ce_0450
News

Steelers' Cam Heyward Doubles Down on Ben Roethlisberger Defense

Najee
News

Najee Harris Signs Rookie Contract With Steelers

2021_RMC_0515ce_1080
News

Steelers Open OTAs With Solid Attendance

USATSI_15392256_168388034_lowres
News

Antonio Brown Officially Signs New Contract With Buccaneers