Steelers Will Open and Close Aug. 7 Hall of Fame Speeches

Time slots for all five Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famers have been announced.

Pittsburgh Steelers will lead off and finish off the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 7.

Troy Polamalu will start off the speeches at 6:30 on Aug. 7. He will be the first member of the 2020 class to be enshrined and speak in Canton.

Following Polamalu is Cliff Harris, Steve Atwater, Paul Tagliabue, Steve Hutchinson, Donnie Shell (Steelers), Isaac Bruce, Jimbo Covert, Edgerrin James, Harold Carmichael and Jimmy Johnson.

Finishing off the 2020 class will be former Steelers head coach Bill Cohwer. Alan Faneca will then go second-last on Aug. 8 as part of the 2021 class.

Bill Nunn will also be represented at the ceremony with a video tribute on Aug. 8.

Members of both classes have been asked to limit their speeches to six minutes but are able to use eight minutes if needed. Brett Farve owns the record for the longest speech at 36 minutes.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap O-Linemen

Do Steelers Add Malik Hooker or Trade for Xavien Howard?

Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram

15 Players on Bubble to Make/Miss Steelers Roster

Dwayne Haskins Says He Has All His Teeth

Alan Faneca Makes Plea for Hines Ward's Hall of Fame Bid

Cam Heyward Tells Devin Bush to Calm Down

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Arrested for Domestic Violence

NFL Free Agent Richard Sherman Arrested for Domestic Violence

Ben Roethlisberger Outside Top 15 NFL QBs