Richard Sherman Charged With Burglary Domestic Violence

NFL star free agent Richard Sherman was arrested and charged in Seattle, Washington around 6am Thursday morning.

Sherman was booked at King County Correctional Facility for Burglary Domestic Violence. Court records show he is being investigated for a felony and was denied bail.

Sherman spent the first seven years of his career with the Seahawks, before signing with the 49ers in in 2018. He played in just five games last season.

Some considered the Super Bowl winner a potential target for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers are leaning on Cameron Sutton to replace Steven Nelson on the outside, and will now be very unlikely to sign Sherman.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

