Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Outside Top 15 Quarterbacks

According to one quarterback ranking, Pittsburgh Steelers passer Ben Roethlisberger isn't in the top half of the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was on the outside looking in, in USA Today's Top 15 quarterback rankings.

The publication released their 15-best passers in the NFL, which ended with Las Vegas' Derek Carr. Not included was 39-year-old Roethlisberger, who's coming off a 3,3083-yard, 33-touchdowns to 10 interceptions season in 2020.

The list, headlined by Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady - in that order - includes two AFC North quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield ranks 11th and Lamar Jackson eighth.

"Prior to the 2020 season, I was among many who argued that if Baker Mayfield was going to succeed in the NFL, he would not find a better situation than he did last season," USA Today writes. "Incoming head coach Kevin Stefanski installed an offensive system rooted in wide zone concepts with an emphasis on play-action and boot-action passing designs built off those plays. The Cleveland Browns also assembled an impressive offensive line, and when coupled with their stable of running backs, Stefanski was able to dial up shot plays downfield out of heavy personnel packages."

Roethlisberger might not have made the list, but the Steelers' quarterback is reportedly following a Tom Brady-like diet and is more focused on training than ever before. On the other hand, he's also been predicted to hit the bench during the season by one ESPN Insider.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

