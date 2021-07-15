Steelers' Alan Faneca Makes Plea for Hines Ward's Hall of Fame Bid

One Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer believes his former teammate will join him in Canton.

PITTSBURGH -- One Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer is trying to get another into Canton, Ohio.

Alan Faneca, one of four Steelers being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August, believes his former teammate should meet him there soon.

Faneca will have Steelers legendary wide receiver Hines Ward introduce him at his induction on Aug. 8. The two Super Bowl XL champions already have six members of the team enshrined with the greatest, and Faneca believes Ward deserves to be next.

"He will get into Canton," Faneca said. "It's just a matter of time. He is a Hall of Famer. It's just a matter of when he gets in."

Faneca and Ward entered the NFL together in 1998. Faneca was the Steelers' first-round pick, while Ward was the team's second pick, going in the third round.

Ward spent all 14 years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh. Faneca spent 10 before heading to the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.

"He and I have so many conversations and discussions over the time that we really bonded over those moments," Faneca said. "We grew up together. We came in together and grew up in the Steelers organization and bringing the team along to where we were. We just had a really good bond, and I just wanted someone who represented me and the same mentality.

"Hines and I have a lot of the same characteristics that got us to where we are. That is how we became who we are as players."

Faneca will join Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell to be inducted on Aug. 8.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

