Steelers Sign Edge Rusher Melvin Ingram

The Pittsburgh Steelers add depth to their linebacking core with the addition of Melvin Ingram.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing edge rusher veteran Melvin Ingram, according to multiple reports. Ingram visited the team on Monday and inked a deal.

Ingram, 32, will join just his second NFL team since being a first-round pick in 2014. Prior to the Steelers, Ingram spent his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, totaling 360 tackles, 49 sacks and 70 tackles for loss.

Ingram will add depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The Steelers will also have sixth-round pick Quincy Roche and veteran Cassius Marsh working with Ingram.

Ingram reportedly spoke with ESPN's Josina Anderson, confirming the signing.

"I met with coach (Mike) Tomlin," Ingram told Anderson. "You can tell he's very involved and a players coach. That's what stood out to me. He wants to win and that is what I am on. My role is role. He just told me to come in and be me. Everyone knows how I play."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

