Steelers Sign Melvin Ingram, Swap Out Offensive Linemen

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign Melvin Ingram and an offensive tackle.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially signed edge rusher Melvin Ingram to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday.

Ingram, 32, has spent the his entire career with the Los Angeles Chargers before making a run in free agency this offseason. He's totaled 360 tackles, 49 sacks and 70 tackles for loss in 113 games, including 96 starts.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the Steelers have waived Calvin Bundage.

The Steelers also swapped out a set of offensive linemen. Pittsburgh has signed Chaz Green to a one-year deal and released Jarron Jones.

Green was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2015 draft. He's spent time with Dallas, Saints, Broncos Raiders and Colts, playing in 37 games, including eight starts.

In 2020, he played in 15 games for Indianapolis and started one game - which was played against the Steelers.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

