Steelers Open OTAs With Solid Attendance

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their 2021 Organized Team Activities this week, with a decent turnout from their players.

Due to the inability to know who was in the training room and working off the field, reporting guidelines restrict the exact number of players who showed up to opening day. However, it's safe to say the Steelers had at least three-fourths of their 90-man roster in attendance.

Steelers captains Cam Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger were two of the many veteran players at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, Tuesday.

"For me and Ben, we try to cultivate relationships right now," Heyward said following practice Tuesday. "We try to learn different guys who are in new positions."

The Steelers made a public statement through the NFLPA earlier this offseason that they would not attend voluntary workouts. However, after further consideration, Heyward said the team believes it's in their best interest to attend OTAs.

"When we first came out with the statement, if we stayed under the old rules and not having the cooperation with the organization and the players, we couldn't have got it done," Heyward said on the team's decision to attends OTAs. "A month later, we were able to iron out some things and put player's safety at a low. Players were able to still understand it's voluntary."

Heyward pointed to the 17-game season as a major concern for players to get back on the field early.

"Things have changed. Now we're playing a 17th game," Heyward said. "Our main thing was, lets not beat our bodies up. Let's do this the right way where we have a ramp-up period where guys are learning and guys are taking advantage of this time ... This is voluntary period. I don't think we've ever judged guys off a voluntary period."

For those who did not show up on Day 1, Heyward isn't worried. He discussed different players living in other states and how everyone has their own workout program throughout the offseason.

"I'm happy with the participation. I'm happy with whoever shows up," Heyward said. "It doesn't really matter who shows up. If we're going to be here, we're going to take advantage of this time."

The Steelers will return to their facility tomorrow. OTAs run through June 10.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Analyst Ranks Steelers Defense Third in AFC North

Antonio Brown Yet to Sign Bucs Contract Due to Injury

Steelers Eliminating Contact at OTAs

JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Harrison Exchange Words on Legacy

4 Backup Position Battles With Significance

Mailbag: Steelers Youth Movement in the Trenches

Ravens Have Best Odds to Land Julio Jones

Eric Ebron Will Join Elite TE Group in Nashville

3 Steelers Entering Make-or-Break Season

Steelers Would Take Risk by Signing Morgan Moses