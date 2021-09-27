Steelers Open As Major Underdogs vs. Packers

Opening lines for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 matchup.

The Pittsburgh Steelers open as seven-point underdogs in their Week 4 game with the Green Bay Packers.

SI Sports Books opened the Steelers vs. Packers line at Green Bay -7 for +100. That might be good news for anyone fully invested in the "Steelers stink" belief. For those leaning the opposite way, Pittsburgh +7 is sitting at -118 right now.

The Steelers, Packers over/under starts at 45.5 (-110). Pittsburgh's highest-scoring matchup this season was 60 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh lost 26-17.

Betting moneyline leaves you with +240 odds for the Steelers and -300 odds for the Packers.

The Steelers travel to Green Bay in Week 4. The Packers are coming off back-to-back wins over the Detroit Lions (35-17) and San Francisco 49ers (30-28).

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

