September 27, 2021
Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver left Week 3's game with a rib injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is considered day-to-day with a bruised rib, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Smith-Schuster underwent tests and received negative results for any fractures in his ribs. The wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter and did not return. 

The Steelers were already dealing with injuries troubles at receiver heading into Week 3. Diontae Johnson missed all of last week's practices and the Bengals game with a knee injury. Pittsburgh will be hoping Smith-Schuster is able to return before the team travels to Green Bay this weekend. 

Smith-Schuster has 13 receptions for 118 yards and a rushing touchdown on the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to provide more update on his receiver Tuesday at noon.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

