Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is considered day-to-day with a bruised rib, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Smith-Schuster underwent tests and received negative results for any fractures in his ribs. The wide receiver left Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the third quarter and did not return.

The Steelers were already dealing with injuries troubles at receiver heading into Week 3. Diontae Johnson missed all of last week's practices and the Bengals game with a knee injury. Pittsburgh will be hoping Smith-Schuster is able to return before the team travels to Green Bay this weekend.

Smith-Schuster has 13 receptions for 118 yards and a rushing touchdown on the season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is set to provide more update on his receiver Tuesday at noon.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

Roethlisberger: There's Pride in Playing for the Steelers

Steelers Fall to Bengals, Losing Two-Straight at Home

Kendrick Green Suffers Knee Injury