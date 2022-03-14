Skip to main content
Player(s)
Arthur Maulet
Team(s)
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Sign CB Arthur Maulet

The Pittsburgh Steelers retain another cornerback.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the signing of cornerback Arthur Maulet. 

Maulet signed a two-year deal worth $4 million with the Steelers. He returns after signing a one-year deal in 2021. 

Last season he played 16 games at nickel back and recorded 47 tackles and a forced fumble. 

The Steelers are reportedly also signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. The two join Cam Sutton as the expected starting cornerback set, with Justin Layne and James Pierre also on the roster. 

They’re expected to add another cornerback at some point this offseason. 

