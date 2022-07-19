Steelers Sign DT Doug Costin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a 90th man to their roster, signing defensive tackle Dough Costin to a one-year deal.
Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL this spring. Undrafted out of Miami in 2020 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started nine games as a rookie, recording 32 tackles
Costin's signing comes after Daniel Archibong announced his retirement. The 24-year-old will compete with players like Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden
Steelers Remove Heinz Field Sign, Ketchup Bottles
Read More
Browns Exploring Options to Replace Deshaun Watson
5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster
NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson's Worth
Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium
Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands
Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton
Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium
- Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel
- Follow All Steelers on Twitter: @si_steelers
- Like and Follow All Steelers on Facebook