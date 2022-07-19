Skip to main content

Steelers Sign DT Doug Costin

The USFL standout lands a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a 90th man to their roster, signing defensive tackle Dough Costin to a one-year deal. 

Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL this spring. Undrafted out of Miami in 2020 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started nine games as a rookie, recording 32 tackles

Costin's signing comes after Daniel Archibong announced his retirement. The 24-year-old will compete with players like Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux for a spot on the 53-man roster. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden

Steelers Remove Heinz Field Sign, Ketchup Bottles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Exploring Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

NFL Makes Statement on Diontae Johnson's Worth

Steelers Fans Start Petition to Remove Acrisure Stadium

Why Steelers Chose Acrisure Over Local Brands

Steelers Named Trade Partner for Mekhi Becton

Steelers Best Option is to Add Roof to Stadium

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_17539264_168388034_lowres
News

Bills Recruiting Former Steelers CB Joe Haden

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18359759_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Unveiling Steelers QB Competition

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_15257062_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Tryout 5 USFL Defensive Linemen

By Noah Strackbein4 hours ago
USATSI_11542789_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Remove Ketchup Bottles From Acrisure Stadium

By Noah StrackbeinJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18504544_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

5 Bubble Players Who Can Make Steelers Roster

By Noah StrackbeinJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18541176_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Browns Exploring Veteran QB Options to Replace Deshaun Watson

By Noah StrackbeinJul 18, 2022
FXZ7XvlVUAET_gF
AllSteelers+

Noah Strackbein Talks Steelers Biggest Training Camp Headlines With Familia FBB

By Noah StrackbeinJul 16, 2022
USATSI_16592929_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Deep Dive Into Steelers Offensive Line

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellJul 16, 2022