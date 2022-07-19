Steelers Sign DT Doug Costin

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added a 90th man to their roster, signing defensive tackle Dough Costin to a one-year deal.

Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL this spring. Undrafted out of Miami in 2020 before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started nine games as a rookie, recording 32 tackles

Costin's signing comes after Daniel Archibong announced his retirement. The 24-year-old will compete with players like Khalil Davis, Carlos Davis, Henry Mondeaux for a spot on the 53-man roster.

