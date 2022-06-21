Skip to main content

Report: Steelers Sign DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign the former Browns and Bengal defender.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Ogunjobi finished the 2021 season with a career-high seven sacks while with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 28-year-old played the previous with the Cleveland Browns, collecting 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.

Ogunjobi signed after visiting the Steelers, which could mean good news for both sides. The former Cleveland Browns and Bengals defender first signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason but failed a physical due to a foot injury he suffered late in 2021. 

Signing with the Steelers could be he has a clean bill of health. 

Ogunjobi will likely compete with Chris Wormley for the starting defensive end spot.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

Chase Claypool Says He Could've Prevented Dwayne Haskins' Death

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chase Claypool: Everyone Said Ben Roethlisberger Should've Retired After 2020

Six Steelers Breakout Canadidates

Two New Developments Hit Steelers QB Battle

Steelers Named Landing Spot for Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_12086344_168388034_lowres
News

Former Patriots, Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski to Retire

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17393654_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Has High Odds to Be Fired This Season

By Noah Strackbein3 hours ago
USATSI_17477855_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers WR Chase Claypool Drops Three News Bombs

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_18556966_168388034_lowres
News

20 of 24 Lawsuits Against Deshaun Watson Settled

By Noah Strackbein5 hours ago
USATSI_17511570_168388034_lowres
News

Free Agent DL Larry Ogunjobi Visiting Steelers

By Noah Strackbein7 hours ago
USATSI_16665686_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

This is Why Steelers Feel Good About Chase Claypool Talking

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_16845435_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers WR Predicts Major Year for Himself and Team

By Noah Strackbein8 hours ago
USATSI_17210539_168388034_lowres
News

Chase Claypool Says He's a Top Three WR in NFL

By Noah StrackbeinJun 20, 2022