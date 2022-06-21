The Pittsburgh Steelers sign the former Browns and Bengal defender.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogunjobi finished the 2021 season with a career-high seven sacks while with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 28-year-old played the previous with the Cleveland Browns, collecting 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss.

Ogunjobi signed after visiting the Steelers, which could mean good news for both sides. The former Cleveland Browns and Bengals defender first signed with the Chicago Bears this offseason but failed a physical due to a foot injury he suffered late in 2021.

Signing with the Steelers could be he has a clean bill of health.

Ogunjobi will likely compete with Chris Wormley for the starting defensive end spot.

