Steelers' Chuks Okorafor Honors Retired Teammates on Cleats

Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor will represent two former teammates this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle, Chukwuma Okorafor, is representing two retired Steel City legends this season.

Okorafor will honor former teammates Ramon Foster and Maurkice Pouncey, who retired in 2020 and 2021. The left tackle teamed up with local artist Carlee Annabella to create cleats representing the center and left guard.

The left shoe with Foster on it reads "Greatness," while the right shoe with Pouncey depicted reads "The Standard is the Standard." Both cleats read "Legends Live Forever."

Annabella has worked with other Steelers stars such as JuJu Smith-Schuster and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Okorafor can wear the cleats during "My Cause My Cleats" this season. Without any guarantee he'll start at left tackle this season, maybe he's bringing two Steelers' legends to training camp with him.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

FB Rosie Nix Announces Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger on Stricter Diet Than Tom Brady

Pressley Harvin Almost Signed With Falcons Before Steelers Called

Former Steelers LB Announces Retirement

Former Steelers WR Suspended From CFL

Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Best Safety in NFL

Former Steelers CB Credits Baker Mayfield Amidst Contract Talks

Bad Tweets, Baby Mama Drama, ESPN's Attack on Big Ben

Steelers to Welcome Fans to 12 Training Camp Practices

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger