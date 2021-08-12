5 Things to Watch Steelers vs. Eagles: Philly, Beware Of Kevin Dotson

The Pittsburgh Steelers will put starters - and a "backup" - on the field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in Philadelphia for their second preseason game this week against their Pennsylvania neighbors, the Eagles.

It's still preseason, but for a team with questions, these next three games carry pretty heavy significance. Head coach Mike Tomlin needs to find answers, replacements and underdogs. On a roster with limited "true" starters, Thursday night is another opportunity to find the piece to the puzzle prior to regular season football.

"This time of year, you focus on yourselves, how you adjust and how you communicate to global football issues," Tomlin said. "I really kind of like the sight unseen element of preseason football because it really tests their rules and their ability to play based on rules and less about preparation. It really displays understanding on both sides of the ball, whether we're adjusting to the schemes and things that they do on offense or whether we're adjusting trying to block the fronts and schemes that they present on defense."

So, while Tomlin is watching, we will be too. Here's what to keep an eye on.

Kevin Dotson

Right now, Dotson hasn't done anything to earn the starting job at left guard, according to Tomlin and himself.

"I haven't legit done anything," Dotson said, agreeing with Tomlin. "There's nothing to look at for a body of work. I have not practiced once except yesterday. He wasn't lying. It just read differently on Twitter. Reading it sounds worse than it is."

It does sound worse than it is. Dotson is the starting guard in Pittsburgh by Week 1 of the regular season, but right now, he still needs to prove himself. And truthfully, that's even more exciting.

"Any game I play in I'm going to treat it like my personal Super Bowl," Dotson said. "I want to win, and I want to be the reason we do good, the reason we have all the rushing yards. I want to be the reason."

Did anyone else get chills from that?

Dotson is the one and only piece of the second-team offensive line you should keep your eyes on. He's walking into Lincoln Financial Field a human-wrecking ball, and the Eagles defense isn't going to see it coming.

Slot Cornerback Pt. 2

Last week, it was Antoine Brooks Jr. and Arthur Maulet getting quality reps in the Hall of Fame Game. But with Brooks hurt and Maulet underperforming, Shakur Brown has seen more time on the field at nickelback.

The undrafted rookie out of Michigan State was once considered a fourth or fifth-round draft pick. After an underwhelming combine performance, he dropped out of the draft and into the Steelers' lap.

Against the Eagles, he could see a pretty high amount of reps with the first and second teams. Right now, the position is still very up for grabs, and anyone who walks into it is a quality candidate to start Week 1.

Brown has potential. He's a little (or a lot) slower than most cornerbacks, but he's definitely physical enough to play. Watch closely at how well he keeps up in coverage. It'll be the key determinant to how much he plays moving forward.

Welcome, Chargers

Melvin Ingram and Trai Turner should see their first preseason action in Philadelphia. The former Los Angeles Chargers are playing key roles in Pittsburgh this summer, and now, fans get to see that in action.

Ingram has looked very - and I mean very - impressive at training camp. If Alex Highsmith didn't appear to be the second, and better, coming of Bud Dupree, it'd be hard to say Ingram isn't the starting alongside T.J. Watt.

This should be the first game Highsmith and Ingram take the field together. Both have worked on the left and right sides during camp, and both have been dangerous off the edge.

Turner is getting a go at right guard and is hoping to bounce back after a down year in 2020. The five-time Pro Bowler has plenty left in the tank and the team loves what he's shown so far at camp.

Which will bring us to our next "thing to watch."

The Starters Return to the Offensive Line

This might be the first time we see Zach Banner, Chuks Okorafor and Turner on the field together - with Kendrick Green at center.

Outside of Dotson, who we all assume will make his way into the group in the next three weeks, the Steelers get their first live look at their 2021 starting offensive line.

Banner and Okorafor have taken most of camp to adjust back into action. Coming into the summer dealing with the backends of injuries, neither played team reps until last week.

Mason Rudolph gets the start at quarterback and Najee Harris is expected to play the first set of reps at running back. Here's their first opportunity to work with a real offensive line.

Quarterback Competition Continues

By no means has Rudolph won himself the backup job behind Ben Roethlisberger. Still, he's going to get the start for the second week of the preseason, with Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs to follow.

The Hall of Fame Game showed up that none of the three have the upper hand on the rest.

Tomlin won't admit this competition plays a role in the future of the position after Roethlisberger, but chances are it does. If Rudolph isn't the No. 2 heading into the season, why keep him around for another year with his extension? If Haskins and Dobbs aren't, it's a clear sign the Steelers will have a new group of guys in 2022.

This battle is still red hot. It might not be very exciting when only one of the three are scoring touchdowns, but that doesn't take away from its significance.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

