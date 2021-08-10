Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Compares T.J. Watt Holdout to Cam Heyward's

Mike Tomlin says T.J. Watt's holdout is nothing new for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt hasn't participated in Pittsburgh Steelers team drills throughout training camp. 15 days of practice in, he remains on the sideline without pads while contract negotiations continue.

This isn't the first the Steelers saw a player limit his participation during negotiations, though. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed Watt's limitations, comparing the situation to one Cameron Heyward faced last summer.

"That negotiation process is going to run its course," Tomlin said. "Some run their courses faster than others. If I remember correctly, Cam Heyward had less than 100% participation when he was in a similar circumstance a short time ago."

Tomlin said he isn't concerned with Watt's absence and will focus the players in live drills.

"Whether it's contractually related or injury-related, at this time of the year, I'm all eye on the guys who are working," Tomlin said. "One man's misfortune or inconvenience is an opportunity for another."

In the meantime, the Steelers have worked Melvin Ingram and Alex Highsmith on both sides of the line. Rookie Quincy Roche and veteran Cassius Marsh have also seen increased reps throughout camp.

Tomlin isn't worried about Watt's preparation, either. During practice, Watt runs sprints and works with trainers in the endzone, and has continued to work with the team during individual drills.

"The business is going to run its course," Tomlin said. "He's highly-conditioned. Our strength staff is working with him. He's getting in good workdays. The process is running its course."

The two sides are hoping to agree on a contract extension before the first regular season game on Sept. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

