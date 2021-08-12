Forecasting Steelers Starters vs. Eagles

Who gets the nod as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Philadelphia to taken on the Eagles in their second preseason game. While it's still not time to expect Ben Roethlisberger or T.J. Watt on the field, there should be more starters in action in game 2.

Mason Rudolph will get the nod for the team's second game, with Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs to follow. Head coach Mike Tomlin also expects Najee Harris to continue working with the first-team on Thursday night.

Here's the rest.

Offensive Starters (Backups)

Quarterback: Mason Rudolph (Haskins, Dobbs)

Running Back: Najee Harris (Anthony McFarland, Jaylen Samuels)

Fullback: Derrick Watt (Trey Edmunds)

Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson (Tyler Simmons, Cody White, Isaiah McKoy)

Wide Receiver: Chase Claypool (Ricco Bussey, Anthony Johnson)

Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster (Matthew Sexton)

Tight End: Pat Freiermuth, Eric Ebron (Zach Gentry, Kevin Rader)

Left Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor (Dan Moore Jr.)

Left Guard: Rashaad Coward (Kevin Dotson)

Center: Kendrick Green (J.C. Hassenauer, John Leglue)

Right Guard: Trai Turner (B.J. Finney)

Right Tackle: Zach Banner (Joe Haeg)

Defensive Starters (Backups)

Nose Tackle: Carlos Davis (Isaiah Buggs, T.J. Carter)

Defensive Tackle: Henry Mondauex (Isaiah Loudermilk)

Defensive End: Chris Wormley (Abdullah Anderson)

Right Outside Linebacker: Alex Highsmith (Quincy Roche)

Inside Linebacker: Devin Bush (Ulysees Gilbert III, Tegray Scales)

Inside Linebacker: Robert Spillane (Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen)

Left Outside Linebacker: Melvin Ingram (Cassius Marsh, Jamar Watson)

Cornerback: James Pierre (Justin Layne, Stephen Denmark)

Free Safety: Tre Norwood (Donovan Stiner)

Strong Safety: Miles Killebrew (Lamont Wade)

Cornerback: Cameron Sutton (Mark Gilbert, Lafayette Pitts)

Nickelback: Arthur Maulet (Shakur Brown)

Special Teams Starters (Backups)

Kicker: Sam Sloman

Punter: Jordan Berry (Pressley Harvin III)

Kick Returner: Anthony McFarland (Matthew Sexton)

Punt Returner: Matthew Sexton

The Steelers are set to kick off against the Eagles at 7:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

