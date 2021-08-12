Ravens WR Rashod Bateman to Undergo Groin Surgery

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the surgery and the timetable for Rashod Bateman's return.

Baltimore Ravens first-round pick Rashod Bateman will undergo surgery on his groin, head coach John Harbaugh announced on Thursday.

Bateman went down during drills on Tuesday that was described as a "soft-tissue, leg issue." Harbaugh expects the wide receiver to return some time in September.

Bateman was the Ravens' first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selected 27th overall. Without him, Baltimore will turn to Miles Boykins, who has also missed time with hamstring injuries, and free agent signing Sammy Watkins.

The Ravens kick off the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

