Steelers Testing Change at Cornerback
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have thrown Cameron Sutton into the mix at nickelback as they prepare for their third preseason game.
Defensive coordinator Keith Butler hinted at Sutton moving around a little this week when he spoke on Tuesday. "We've got to figure out who our best DBs are and try to put them on the field if we can."
Well, the Steelers might have started to do just that. With second-year cornerback James Pierre shining at training camp, Pittsburgh has switched up their defensive backfield, moving Sutton to the inside.
Sutton split reps with Arthur Maulet and Antoine Brooks Jr, who have spent the first three weeks of camp competing for the position. Sutton also plays the dime linebacker role.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has hinted multiple times that the team could look elsewhere if they need to and confirmed again on Wednesday that things could continue to change.
"We've got options there that haven't been working there," Tomlin said. "... What you're looking at might not be the only candidates."
Rookie Tre Norwood has also been named as a possible tryout at the position.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
