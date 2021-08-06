Steelers' Troy Polamalu Will Attend Hall of Fame Enshrinement

The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is expected to make the trip to Canton, Ohio for the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, according to AllCardinals Publisher Howard Balzer.

Polamalu announced his diagnosis on July 30. He said in a tweet that he was working with the Hall of Fame committee to assure he could attend the ceremony.

Polamalu is set to be enshrined with the 2020 class on Saturday Aug. 6. The class had to postpone their induction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the Hall of Fame Game and weekend festivities.

Polamalu is one of five former Steelers headed into the Hall of Fame. He'll join Bill Cowher, Donnie Shell and Bill Nunn on Saturday, and Alan Faneca will be enshrined on Sunday as a part of the 2021 class.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

