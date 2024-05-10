All Steelers

Former Steelers CB Gets Shot With Titans

The former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback is headed to camp with the Tennessee Titans.

Sep 11, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) / Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback William Jackson III is headed to Tennessee Titans rookie minicamp to tryout for a spot on their 90-man roster, according to KCPR2's Aaron Wilson.

Jackson spent just half a season with the Steelers back in 2022 when he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Commanders. Once he arrived in Pittsburgh, he dealt with a back injury, landing him on Injured Reserve for the remainder of the season.

The team released him the following spring.

Jackson hasn't played in the NFL since that year, spending last season on the open market. The former first-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals has 75 games under his belt with five interceptions. In six seasons, he started 64 games.

Jackson will get three opportunities to compete at rookie minicamp, looking for an deal that would land him on the 90-man roster. From there, he'd compete throughout the summer for a shot on the 53-man roster during the regular season.

