Steelers Workout Former Seahawks DT
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers began their training camp last week, signalling the closeness of another NFL season.
With training camp comes the first big workouts for many of the players on the roster, and with that comes injury. One such injury occurred when Esezi Otomewo suffered a knee injury, causing the Steelers to need more depth at the defensive line.
In order to work on that, the Steelers held a workout for former fourth round selection Cameron Young.
Young was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft and spent two seasons with the team. Over the course of his time with the Seahawks, Young amassed 18 tackles and one pass deflection across 17 games played and one game started.
Young began the 2024 NFL season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, and was activated for one game on October 10. He would be released by the Seahawks at the beginning of this offseason. He spent June 10 to July 18th with the Green Bay Packers, but was released following a month long stint with the team.
He now has tried out for multiple teams. The Steelers were the second team that Young had tried out for, as he had also had a workout with the Houston Texans earlier in training camp.
Young was a top contributor for Mississippi State in his final collegiate season in 2022, logging 37 tackles and one sack in his redshirt senior season with the Bulldogs.
The Steelers are yet to release any roster moves, so it is not clear whether his workout was successful or not. The Steelers could use the depth on the defensive line, as they are not as deep there as they are when it comes to their linebacker room.
