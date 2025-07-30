Massive Steelers DT Injured at Training Camp
PITTSBURGH -- The first day of padded practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers was an exciting affair. With the Pat McAfee Show on hand and the entire team ready to take camp to the next level, the Steelers hit the field at St. Vincent's College with passion and fire. The intensity was increased, and the feeling of Steelers football returned to Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
Unfortunately, the Steelers' practice came with some negatives to deal with. While the majority of the team made it through the blistering hot sessions unscathed, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo sustained an injury.
Otomewo was taking snaps during team drills and was in on a tackle during a run play. It was a routine tackle and effort, but Otomewo suffered an apparent lower-body injury. He was examined on the field by the training staff, and after he tested it out by taking some steps, he was ultimately carted off the field. He did not return for the remainder of the session.
This was Otomewo's first camp with the Steelers. The Minnesota Vikings originally drafted in the fifth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, taking him with the 165th overall selection. As a rookie in 2022, he played in five games with the Vikings. He recorded five total tackles in those appearances. Before the start of the 2023 season, Minnesota waived him.
Otomewo then signed with the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He remained there for the entirety of 2023, and signed a futures/reserve contract for the following season.
Last year, he appeared in four games with the Jaguars, including two starts. He managed four total tackles and two quarterback hits. He signed with the Steelers in the summer of 2025.
With his injury, Otomewo's chance of earning a roster spot drastically decreased. The defensive line depth is already such a strength for the Steelers, leaving very few opportunities for anyone else to impress. The team did not provide a timetable for the injury following practice, but if he misses an extended amount of time, he will likely be released with an injury designation.
