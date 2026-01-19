Steelers Sign Local Defensive Back to Reserve Contract

PITTSBURGH -- With the Pittsburgh Steelers freshly eliminated from the NFL playoffs and the hunt for the newest head coach of the Steelers fully underway, the offseason is in full swing for the team.

With that in mind, the Steelers have begun signing free agents to the team, mostly in reserve contract roles that will see them land on the practice squad.

Now, the Steelers have signed defensive back Daequan Hardy to a reserves/future deal, signing him to the team through the 2026 season. Hardy is a local player, having been born in the Pittsburgh area and attending high school locally within the WPIAL region.

Hardy is a graduate of Penn Hills High School, where he played both sides of the football and was quarterbacked by future Steelers rookie minicamp invite Hollis Mathis. Hardy also played on the same 7-against-7 football team as current Steeler Joey Porter Jr. before he signed as a defensive back for the Penn State Nittany Lions for the 2020 class. Porter signed with the 2019 class the previous years, but both would play for the team together from 2020 to 2022.

After four years at Penn State, Hardy declared for the 2024 NFL Draft where he was taken during the 6th round, going 219th overall. As part of final roster cuts for the 2024 season, Hardy was released from the Bills and subsequently signed to their practice squad. He signed a reserves contract following their 2025 season.

How Hardy Landed With The Steelers

In August of 2025, Hardy was once again released as part of final cuts for the Bills after playing in the preseason for the team. He was immediately signed to their practice sqaud, but would be released a day later. In November of 2025, Hardy signed with the Steelers, remaining on the team's practice squad for the entire season.

Aug 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Daequan Hardy (left) and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (right) exchange jerseys after playing at Acrisure Stadium. Buffalo won 9-3. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Hardy was part of 12 moves that the Steelers made in order to bolster their depth for the 2026 season, and are just the beginning of moves to be made. Players currently under contract for the 2025 season do not see their contracts expire until after the season ends, which means the Steelers are far from finished making moves for their future.

Hardy is one of multiple local products to be a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a group that includes himself, Porter, long snapper Cal Adomitis and starting center Zach Frazier.

