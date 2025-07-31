Steelers OT Broderick Jones' Injury Revealed
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with their first concerning injury of the offseason, watching Broderick Jones leave the field with a lower-body injury just before pads came on at training camp. The left tackle has since returned, with head coach Mike Tomlin classifying the injury as a "soft tissue" injury. Now, the exact issue has been revealed.
The Athletic's Mike DeFabo has reported that Jones is dealing with a groin injury.
Jones was seen getting wrapped by trainers on his right left, with the bandage going up into his lower back. He only took one more snap during that practice session, with the injury occuring during individual drills.
Jones would have missed Tuesday's practice when the team returned for the second week of training camp, but practice was canceled. He was then on the field the following day, taking almost all of the first-team reps, with some breaks in between.
Calvin Anderson and Dylan Cook look to be competing for backup reps as the swing tackle. Anderson was the first player to replace Jones after the injury, but did not last the entire seven-shots drill before being replaced for Cook, who stayed with the first team the remainder of practice.
Pittsburgh is still looking for Jones to take a signficant step forward in his third season, and first on the left side. They'll now also hope his injury doesn't linger.
