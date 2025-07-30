All Steelers

The Good and Bad From Steelers Camp: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense and defense had two very different days. Except for Calvin Austin's moment on special teams.

Jacob Punturi

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers turned training camp up a notch. Into the second week of camp, the team donned pads for the first time. After talking about it for several days, they could finally back up all the smack talk and excitement with some hitting and tackle football. It was an exciting day at camp, filled with plenty of good and bad to takeaway

The Good

Beat the Heat

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith
Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

St. Vincent's College had a sweltering real feel of above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a dangerous day for the Steelers. Despite the risks, the team pressed on and handled it splendidly. The team came away from their first padded practice in unbearable heat with only one brief scuffle and one injury. That's a great start to the dog days of the NFL summer.

Mark Robinson Arrives

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Mark Robinson (93) walks off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Mark Robinson was hanging onto a roster spot by a thread entering training camp. With Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb and Malik Harrison slated for spots on the 53-man roster, Robinson's chances are slim. His performance today may have saved him from being cut, however. He was the star of the backs-on-backers drill and was a standout during team periods, making multiple tackles and getting in the backfield to disrupt plays.

Linebacker Depth

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison
Aug 24, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison (40) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's not just the middle linebacker position that is strong for the Steelers. Their entire linebackers room is on fire to start camp. Their edge-rushing group looks locked in. Nick Herbig is electric in his get-off, and he seems like a starting-level outside backer. Rookie Jack Sawyer is fitting in splendidly with the group, and journeyman players like Devin Harper and Eku Leota made noticeable plays.

Calvin Austin III's Juggling Act

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III
Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) celebrates his touchdown catch during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

During a drill for the punt returners. Calvin Austin III put on an impressive showing. He managed to catch and hang onto seven punted balls during a drill. The crowd handed him a much-deserved ovation after catching the seventh and final ball. The presumptive starting punt returner did an excellent job of setting the tone for that drill.

Roc Taylor Performs

Memphis Tigers wide receiver Roc Taylor
Dec 17, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Roc Taylor (3) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Without pads on, rookie pass-catcher Roc Tayloy was unimpressive. As soon as the pads came on, Taylor turned into a different player. He looked quicker, more sure-handed, and more involved in every play. It's a strong start for a player many are hoping to see more out of.

The Bad

QB/Center Exchange

Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier
Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier (54) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Training camp is the time for mistakes and to work out the kinks, so there isn't a need for panic. However, the exchanges between starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers and center Zach Frazier were sloppy once again. This is a continuation of a problem that popped up during the first week of camp. The two must get on the same page quickly to better facilitate the offense.

DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Speaking of missed connections, the dynamic duo of Rodgers and DK Metcalf went through another bumpy practice. The pair connected for a nice corner endzone catch during the seven-shots drill, but that was the extent of their connection during the first day of pads. Rodgers missed Metcalf a few times, and Metcalf appeared to run the wrong route or get confused during a team period drill. It wasn't the best day for the top wideout or quarterback in Pittsburgh.

Offensive Line Depth

New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson
Jun 10, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) walks to the practice fields for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Broderick Jones returned following a day off, but the offensive line remains a problem in Pittsburgh. The depth is shallow and they are one starter injury away from exploding. Players competing for depth spots and practice squad places, linemen like Gareth Warren, had especially poor performances on the first day of pads. The o-line concern is rising for the Steelers.

RB Pass Protection

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kaleb Johnson and quarterback Will Howard
Pittsburgh Steelers

Rookie running back Kaleb Johnson quickly learned how difficult pass blocking is at the NFL level. During backs on backers, he went up against the veteran Malik Harrison and was embarrassed by the linebacker. Harrison beat him three consecutive reps. After the second win, Johnson challenged Harrison to go one more time, and Harrison still got the better of him. Johnson's pass blocking was the big criticism against him coming out of the NCAA, and the Steelers witnessed how far he still has to go to improve.

