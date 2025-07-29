Storm Shuts Down Steelers Training Camp Practice
PITTSBURGH -- Players headed back to the locker room as rain poured down at Saint Vincent College, interrupting another Pittsburgh Steelers training camp practice.
The team was set to take the field for the first day of their second week before thunder and lightning broke out with a downpour of rain to follow. Quickly, players and fans left the field as the clouds covered the sky, shutting down practice before individual drills began.
The team officially announced they will cancel practice shortly after.
This is the third practice the Steelers have seen weather interfere with since they arrived in Latrobe, Pennsylvania last week. The first two times, practice ended early, with this storm coming before practice started.
Pittsburgh is set to begin working in pads for the first time this season. Back-on-backers and one-on-one drills for cornerbacks, wide receivers, and linemen were ready to kick off, with players fired up about getting to get physical during practice.
"Don't be soft," wide receiver Robert Woods sent as a word of advice for those participating in practice.
"I’m ready to play some daggum ball, hit Jaylen Warren a little bit, fly around, hit some O-linemen. This is what you look forward to," linebacker Payton Wilson said.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's very excited for Wilson to get his shot during padded drills, but against veteran running back Kenneth Gainwell.
"I like Kenny G [Gainwell] versus Payton Wilson in routes," Tomlin said. "Kenny G is showing a really good aptitude from a route running standpoint out of the backfield. Payton Wilson, in the second year, is a guy that's working to be dominant in the area. It's just one of those matchups that has my attention."
This is developing story. Steelers On SI will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!