Steelers Release Starting DT
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran defensive tackle as a means of opening up additional cap space on the first day of free agency.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Larry Ogunjobi is being released from the final year of his deal. The Steelers will recoup $7 million while also incurring $3 million in dead money.
This move was widely expected coming into the offseason as one of the more obvious cap casualties on the board for Pittsburgh.
The Steelers are now in the market for an interior defensive lineman to pair with Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton after Ogunjobi started 12 of the 15 games he played in 2024, posting 41 total tackles and 1.5 sacks over 550 defensive snaps.
The 30-year-old first joined the Steelers on a one-year deal worth $8 million in June 2022 after his three-year pact totaling $40.5 million with the Chicago Bears wasn't finalized due to a failed physical.
Ogunjobi re-upped with Pittsburgh on a three-year agreement for $28.75 million in March 2023, and would proceed to log 43 tackles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries over 17 contests during the ensuing campaign.
His career began as a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017. The Charlotte product would remain with the team through 2020 before signing a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021 season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!