Stephen A. Smith Needs Special Music to Share Thoughts on Steelers

Words are not enough for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to share his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Yikes, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some harsh words on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive struggles. So harsh, he needed special music to be played while he shared his thoughts.

On Monday's episode of 'First Take,' Smith explained just how bad the Steelers offense is and how he's never seen it play this poorly in all his years as a fan.

And he requested some added ambiance to help set the mood.

Smith isn't alone. The Steelers' offense has received tons of backlash following their Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ben Roethlisberger threw two interceptions and the team ran for just 24 yards on their way to a 24-10 loss.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

You May Also Like:

Steelers Get Positive News on JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd Says Steelers 'Gave Up'

Steelers Open as Major Underdogs vs. Packers

4 Reasons Not to Give Up on the Steelers

Can the Steelers Fix It?

Steelers Record-Long Sack Streak Ends

Najee Harris Breaks Steelers Receiving Record

Mike Hilton Waives Off Steelers Fans as Bengals Win

Roethlisberger: There's Pride in Playing for the Steelers

Steelers Fall to Bengals, Losing Two-Straight at Home