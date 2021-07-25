Sports Illustrated home
Unvaccinated Steelers Are Now Wearing Indicators

Pittsburgh Steelers who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 are now wearing indicators.
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are amongst the NFL's most highly-vaccinated teams as they enter the second week of training camp. 

As they continue preparing for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5, one change has been made for players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Players who haven't received the shot have started wearing yellow wristbands, the team confirmed with AllSteelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris wears a yellow wristband to indicate he has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We really kind of moved on, to be honest with you," head coach Mike Tomlin said on the team's vaccination percentage after the team's first training camp practice Thursday. "That's why we wanted to be so proactive about addressing it, so we're not spending a whole bunch of time thinking or talking about it. So, it's a non-issue for us, thankfully, due to the efforts and willingness of our guys. We're focused on football."

The Associated Press reported last week that the Steelers are one of seven NFL teams with at least an 85% vaccination rate. From the picture shown above, Najee Harris is one of, at maximum, 12 unvaccinated players.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

