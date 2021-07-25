Former Steelers CB Steven Nelson Signs With Eagles
Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is staying in Pennsylvania, signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to reports
Nelson will receive $4 million from the Eagles this season. He was released by the Steelers in March following the re-signing of Cameron Sutton.
Nelson was on the Eagles' radar for some time. The 28-year-old was recruited by Philly cornerback Darius Slay prior to the signing, which ultimately helped reel the former Steeler across the state.
In two seasons with the Steelers, Nelson totaled 17 pass deflections and three interceptions. Last season, he allowed 57 pass completions.
The Steelers are working with Joe Haden and Sutton on the outside while they continue to look for a starting nickelback. Second-year undrafted free agent James Pierre is also carving out a role in Pittsburgh.
Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.
