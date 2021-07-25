Alex Highsmith on Learning From, Competing With Melvin Ingram

Alex Highsmith is looking at new competition as something that'll only help the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH -- Not many expected Alex Highsmith to be part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' most exciting position battle this summer - but things change.

The second-year edge rusher was set to replace Bud Dupree following his departure to Tennessee. After the signing of three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram, Highsmith now finds himself competing for the starting job opposite of T.J. Watt.

"I just know it's going to be a good one," Highsmith said on the addition of Ingram. "All three of us, I feel like we're going to be a force to wreckin' with."

The three-man force will all see the field during games, but the starting job on the right side is open. Highsmith is competing with the mindset he'll start Week 1 but is comfortable with any role the Steelers hand him this season.

"Whatever role I have, that's the role I'm going to play," Highsmith said. "My role is to be the best player I can be for this team."

He's also looking to use this opportunity to learn from two Pro Bowl outside linebackers.

"[Ingram]'s been a guy I've been able to ask questions and I've been able to learn from," Highsmith said. "He's a veteran Pro Bowl guy. All of us, we're excited whenever we brought him in. He's going to be a great addition to our d-line, our outside backer room. So, I'm really excited for the pass rusher we're going to have this year."

Expect all three to see the field this season. Until proven otherwise, that expectation could also include all three playing significant snaps, which Highsmith sees as a major plus for the Steelers.

"I'm so excited for it because last year, we had packages where all three of us were on the field," Highsmith said. "So, I'm excited to see if we're going to be able to work some packages as well this year."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

