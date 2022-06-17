Terrible Takes on Minkah Fitzpatrick Signing, Steelers Next Contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers inked Minkah Fitzpatrick to a contract extension, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. The move was well deserved, but not everyone believes it was worth the money.
Let's go through some really bad takes.
Also, who's next? The Steelers have a few names on the negotiation table that could land deals before the beginning of the season.
Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is
Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal
