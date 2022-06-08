Sometimes, you have to take a second when talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This one won't get as many likes as most of my videos. This one isn't about a specific topic within the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's about something a 30-second conversation with Benny Snell Jr. showed me.

I already knew what the lesson was. I've approached my entire career the way I believe media showed. But fans and media tend to overstep sometimes. We also tend to forget who's probably reading our words and watching out videos.

Not much will change. This isn't an apology. It's something to think about before posting about a person. If we all took a second, we could do this without hurting anyone.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens, Mtichell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Steelers QBs Making Headlines

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Love Pickett

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Summer Participation

Chris Oladokun and Diontae Johnson Had a Relationship Before Steelers

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job