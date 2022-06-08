Skip to main content

Steelers To-Go: What Benny Snell Jr. Taught Me

Sometimes, you have to take a second when talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This one won't get as many likes as most of my videos. This one isn't about a specific topic within the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's about something a 30-second conversation with Benny Snell Jr. showed me. 

I already knew what the lesson was. I've approached my entire career the way I believe media showed. But fans and media tend to overstep sometimes. We also tend to forget who's probably reading our words and watching out videos. 

Not much will change. This isn't an apology. It's something to think about before posting about a person. If we all took a second, we could do this without hurting anyone. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens, Mtichell Trubisky Forming Splash Play Connection

Steelers QBs Making Headlines

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Love Pickett

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Summer Participation

Chris Oladokun and Diontae Johnson Had a Relationship Before Steelers

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18342163_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

Steelers QBs Make Headlines

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie Druin29 minutes ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (68)
News

George Pickens, Mitch Trubisky Building Splash Play Chemistry

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
USATSI_18342175_168388034_lowres
News

Kenny Pickett Takes Us Through First Two-Minute Drill With Steelers

By Stephen Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_17964981_168388034_lowres
News

Report: Texans Enabled Deshaun Watson's Sexual Assault Behavior

By Noah Strackbein16 hours ago
USATSI_17384541_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Unsure of Minkah Fitzpatrick's Participation This Summer

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (67)
AllSteelers+

Steelers Mini Camp Takeaways: Pickens Loves Trubisky, Heyward Loves Pickett

By Noah Strackbein17 hours ago
USATSI_18359793_168388034_lowres
News

Diontae Johnson, Chris Oladokun Building on Hometown Relationship

By Stephen Thompson19 hours ago
3E0C0586-0067-4D2B-A19F-2652E353BB96
News

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago