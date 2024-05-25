Steelers Have Sleeper at CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a week through Organized Team Activities and there's one name who's stealing the show on defense. Despite the growth of Joey Porter Jr. and the addition of Donte Jackson, it's actually another newcomer who's shining during OTAs.
Through three practices, it's hard to deny that the Steelers have a sleeper at cornerback. That sleeper is former Indianapolis Colts draft pick and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad member, Darius Rush.
Rush joined the Steelers last season but didn't see much playing time after jumping on a moving train. During OTAs, he's taken a step forward, and is making a strong case for the team to not need another cornerback addition.
In other OTA news, the Steelers are a week into life with a new pair of quarterbacks and some new faces in the wide receiver room. There's plenty to take away from both. And with Najee Harris looking slimmer, you can't ignore the reactions of Pittsburgh's fourth-year running back.
