All Steelers

Steelers Have Sleeper at CB

There's a name to watch in the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backfield.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and cornerback Darius Rush (21) celebrate after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 26, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and cornerback Darius Rush (21) celebrate after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a week through Organized Team Activities and there's one name who's stealing the show on defense. Despite the growth of Joey Porter Jr. and the addition of Donte Jackson, it's actually another newcomer who's shining during OTAs.

Through three practices, it's hard to deny that the Steelers have a sleeper at cornerback. That sleeper is former Indianapolis Colts draft pick and Kansas City Chiefs practice squad member, Darius Rush.

Rush joined the Steelers last season but didn't see much playing time after jumping on a moving train. During OTAs, he's taken a step forward, and is making a strong case for the team to not need another cornerback addition.

In other OTA news, the Steelers are a week into life with a new pair of quarterbacks and some new faces in the wide receiver room. There's plenty to take away from both. And with Najee Harris looking slimmer, you can't ignore the reactions of Pittsburgh's fourth-year running back.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

﻿Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.