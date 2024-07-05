C.J. Stroud Joins Tom Brady, Travis Scott And Others Playing Beach Football
Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud has been everywhere this offseason when it hasn't been time for team-related workouts. From touring Asia with Micah Parsons, working out in Paris with Stefon Diggs and popping out in Morocco with Justin Fields -- his former Ohio State teammate for one season -- Stroud has been active ahead of training camp.
Stroud's offseason moves have been followed closely on social media after his incredible rookie campaign. His list of offseason activities continues to grow as he was seen playing a beach football game with Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, Miami Dolphins' Odell Beckham Jr., Travis Scott, Quavo, NFL legend Tom Brady and more.
Michael Rubin's popular whiteout party took place on the Fourth of July in the Hamptons. At the party, Rubin captured the beach football game.
Stroud's team was facing off against Brady's team, as the Texans' quarterback was squaring up against the best quarterback of all time. According to Page Six, the 22-year-old's team narrowly trumped Brady and his team.
The pre-party football game took place before a very, very exclusive event and popular party over the course of the summer.
For Stroud, getting invited to the party is no shock. He's one of the strongest personalities in the NFL after posting 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns during his rookie season. Linking up with Brady -- who will soon hit the broadcast booth after a year off since retiring from the NFL -- is huge for Stroud, who can learn a few things from the greatest player of all time.
Stroud's stardom is real, which has been proven all offseason, and he heads into his second season with real expectations behind him. The Texans improved the roster over the season, and his star power should carry over as the team searches for its first Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
