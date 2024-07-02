LOOK: Texans QB C.J. Stroud Working Out in Miami With Teammates Before Training Camp
The Houston Texans are looking to contend for a Super Bowl in 2024. Last season's squad showed promise under first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. They are now looking to expand upon their divisional round exit from a year ago with a renovated and reinvigorated roster.
The Texans' offseason has seen trades bring in star players like running back Joe Mixon and All-Pro Stefon Diggs, free agency brought in just the same with the likes of Azeez Al-Shaair and Danielle Hunter, and the NFL draft raised the floor with added depth and the possibility of some standout players.
As with every offseason, there is a learning curve as new players come aboard, and that is no different in Houston. Yes, many players are returning, but things will change. Different personalities, new schemes, evolving vocabulary associated with cadence, and play options are just a few of the factors that will play into the new iteration of a team.
Those things don't just come naturally and it will take every player being on the same page for the natural integration into one common core to become feasible. Minicamp has come and gone, and players will now take it upon themselves to gear up before the onset of training camp, which will start in mid-July.
With players now taking things under their wings, starting Stroud is getting the band back together to practice on their own after being spotted in Miami, Florida, working out with some of his fellow Texans' teammates.
At first glance, it is easy to pick out that wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell are in attendance, but it is hard to gather who else is joining them despite the fact there was a good showing.
Either way, Stroud getting his guys all together in an effort to foster their togetherness should only continue to promote success within the Texans' franchise.
There is no denying the fact that the Texans are now one of the teams that others will have circled on their calendars. They will have to be the best version of themselves week in and week out to avoid dropping games they shouldn't. Suppose they can carry over this camaraderie from the offseason into the regular season. In that case, they will find themselves in a position similar to last season, with the hopes of going even further.
