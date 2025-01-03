Texans Daily

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Earning Respect After Pro Bowl Berth

Derek Stingley Jr. could represent the Houston Texans at the Pro Bowl Games.

Jeremy Brener

A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
A pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) sails long against Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans held off the Jaguars 23-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans defense has been a bright spot for the team this season, especially when it comes to third-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions for the Texans this season, marking the best year of his young career and earning him his first Pro Bowl bid.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is happy with how Stingley has played.

READ MORE: Houston Texans Reveal Second Injury Report Before Titans Game

“Yeah, Stingley has played good ball for us," Ryans said. "He’s made a lot of plays, taking the ball away. I think people have recognized what he’s able to do around the league. I think he has the respect of his peers, coaches around the league.

"They see the growth. They see how he’s stepped up and took on some tough challenges throughout the year. So, he deserves whatever credit that he’s getting. I think it matters most when it’s coming from your peers and coaches around the league. People who are constantly watching film, diving in and they know how they truly know how guys are playing and how they are helping their teams and I think Stingley has earned that respect around the league.”

The Texans will need Stingley to be at his best as the team transitions from the regular season to the playoffs.

READ MORE: Texans' C.J. Stroud Cracks Impressive List

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

More Houston Texans News

• Texans Shooting For Resiliency as Playoffs Approach

• Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans

• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

• Texans Slide in NFL Power Rankings

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News