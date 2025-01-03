Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Earning Respect After Pro Bowl Berth
The Houston Texans defense has been a bright spot for the team this season, especially when it comes to third-year cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Stingley recorded 54 tackles and five interceptions for the Texans this season, marking the best year of his young career and earning him his first Pro Bowl bid.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans is happy with how Stingley has played.
“Yeah, Stingley has played good ball for us," Ryans said. "He’s made a lot of plays, taking the ball away. I think people have recognized what he’s able to do around the league. I think he has the respect of his peers, coaches around the league.
"They see the growth. They see how he’s stepped up and took on some tough challenges throughout the year. So, he deserves whatever credit that he’s getting. I think it matters most when it’s coming from your peers and coaches around the league. People who are constantly watching film, diving in and they know how they truly know how guys are playing and how they are helping their teams and I think Stingley has earned that respect around the league.”
The Texans will need Stingley to be at his best as the team transitions from the regular season to the playoffs.
