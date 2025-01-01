Texans Daily

Texans Slide in NFL Power Rankings

The Houston Texans are dropping in the NFL power rankings.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans coaches against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
/ Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are stumbling at the wrong time in the NFL season.

While they have already clinched a playoff berth, they dropped consecutive games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, two teams they could see in the postseason.

Those losses have contributed to falling four spots from No. 11 to 15 in Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr's latest power rankings.

"All of the biomarkers in a massive loss to the Ravens in which the offense was shut out were troubling. C.J. Stroud again looked frozen against split safety looks, the defense was stomped out by Derrick Henry (Houston is not alone here) and Lamar Jackson was allowed to spend more time from snap to throw than at any other point this season with no punishment. Barring a major identity shift, the Texans are looking like a prime candidate to get boat raced just as their playoff journey begins," Orr writes.

The Texans are back in action in Week 18 as they take on the Tennessee Titans.

