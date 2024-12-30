Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Time Announced
The Houston Texans are now beginning to prepare for their final regular season game of the year as they take on the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in Week 18.
The league waited until after Sunday's games were played to reveal when each team would play as all 16 games had the potential to be flexed into primetime.
However, with no postseason stakes on the line for the game, the Texans will play the Titans in the early window at 12 noon CT on Sunday.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Must Take Advantage of Lessons Learned Amid Poor Form
The Texans have already clinched the AFC South title despite losing their last two games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North will play on Saturday with the Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m. CT and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. CT.
The Sunday Night Football game to finish the regular season will decide not only the NFC North champion but the No. 1 seed in the conference between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
