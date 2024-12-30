Texans Daily

Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Time Announced

The Houston Texans now know when they will play the Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

Nov 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) stiff arms Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are now beginning to prepare for their final regular season game of the year as they take on the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans in Week 18.

The league waited until after Sunday's games were played to reveal when each team would play as all 16 games had the potential to be flexed into primetime.

However, with no postseason stakes on the line for the game, the Texans will play the Titans in the early window at 12 noon CT on Sunday.

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South title despite losing their last two games to the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North will play on Saturday with the Ravens hosting the Cleveland Browns at 3:30 p.m. CT and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 p.m. CT.

The Sunday Night Football game to finish the regular season will decide not only the NFC North champion but the No. 1 seed in the conference between the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

