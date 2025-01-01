Multiple Houston Texans Players Will be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl
The Houston Texans might have faced quite unfortunate injury circumstances in the 2024 NFL season -- one which brought high hopes and far less positive results than expected. Either way, the squad is headed to the playoffs as a 9-7 team with one game remaining. They won the AFC South for a second-straight season, which is why they will be in the playoffs.
Plenty of stars have contributed to the Texans making a playoff run and multiple should end up with Pro Bowl honors following the completion of the season. Of course, there is one more regular season game to be played, but fan voting lends a hand at a few selections the Texans could have for the Pro Bowl.
Here are a few notable finished in fan voting for the Pro Bowl:
- Danielle Hunter - 3rd in defensive end voting (3rd in AFC)
- Will Anderson Jr. - 4th in outside linebacker voting (4th in AFC)
- Tommy Townsend - 3rd in punter voting (1st in AFC)
The three aforementioned players finished top five in voting at their respective positions and should be Pro Bowl players this season. Joe Mixon finished tenth in running back voting in the league, but he finished No. 3 in the AFC.
Of course, the finishes are just fan votes only, meaning they only account for one-third of the votes overall.
Still, the Texans should have multiple players earn a Pro Bowl bid and be recognized for their incredible seasons to help Houston to the playoffs for a second straight year.
