Texans Shooting For Resiliency as Playoffs Approach

The Houston Texans are fighting tooth and nail to get through the rest of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans have been one of the most injured teams in the NFL, and that's just from the players who are no longer able to play.

Those who are still taking the field are dealing with their own bumps and bruises after 16 games of an NFL season.

But if the Texans want to get to where they want to be, they have to push through past one more regular season game and a playoff gauntlet through the AFC's toughest teams.

"Everybody is banged up," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "The amount of games guys have played, the snaps they play, everybody is banged up. It’s what it is. That’s NFL football this time of year. You try to manage it as best you can, but it’s also we all have to fight through, push through and a lot of guys are fighting through a lot of things, not only C.J., but a lot of guys are fighting through and that’s the nature of what we do. And that also shows how resilient these guys are of what they go through and what they battle through that a lot of people would never know that they’re fighting to go out there and still go perform and asked to perform at a high level.”

If the Texans can lean on one another and find a way to push forward in these last few weeks, they might find themselves making a deeper playoff run than they did last year.

