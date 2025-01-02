Texans' C.J. Stroud Cracks Impressive List
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is just 23 years old, which means that the sky is the limit.
While he hasn't wowed critics this season like he did last year, the Texans' second-year quarterback still has a lot going for him.
Bleacher Report listed Stroud as the 18th-best athlete over the course of the next 25 years.
READ MORE: Texans Excited For Azeez Al-Shaair Return
"Out of the gates he looked like a veteran under center, setting an NFL record with 191 pass attempts to begin his career before he threw his first interception. If not for a concussion that cost him two games during the second half, he almost certainly would have broken Andrew Luck's record (4,374) for most passing yards by a rookie," Bleacher Report contributor Joel Reuter writes.
"He ended up throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns while leading the Texans to a 10-7 record during the regular season. They then won their first playoff game since 2019 with a victory over the Cleveland Browns before getting bumped by the Baltimore Ravens.
"He has continued to impress in his second season and looks poised to be one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks for years to come."
Other NFL players on the list included Jayden Daniels and Patrick Mahomes.
Stroud still has a ton of work to do, but he is still one of the best young players in the NFL, and Texans fans should feel lucky that he is the quarterback of the future.
READ MORE: Titans Announce QB Plans vs. Texans
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Multiple Houston Texans Players Will Be Candidates to Make Pro Bowl
• Texans Coach Shares Goal vs. Titans
• Texans vs. Titans Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced